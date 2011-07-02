These were taken via Lauren Roberts

Cameron Parish OEP is reporting five wildfires in Cameron Parish.

The fires were started by lightning strikes from a thunderstorm this afternoon.

The first fire is in the marshes near Gibbstown bridge and is expected to burn itself out.

The second fire is in the wilderness near Creole and the fire department there is monitoring that fire in-case of the need for further action.

There is no danger to any structures from the fires.

Smoke from the fires is making visibility difficult on highway 27 near Creole.

Conditions remain very dry around the area. Any fires that are started are likely to spread. The entire state is under a burn ban.

Copyright 2011 KPLC.All rights reserved