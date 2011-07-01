WCAC launches 'Think Positive, Be Positive'

West Calcasieu Association of Commerce launches its Think Positive, Be Positive campaign.

Bruce Hamilton of National Networks electrified the crowd with big bold statements and movements.

The positive campaign is aimed at getting consumers excited about the economy again after the recent recession and therefore boosting local businesses.

Sulphur's Mayor Chris Duncan presented a $1,000 cheque to help start the Think Positive, Be Positive campaign.

Both WCAC's Executive Director Dianne Dronet and President Brian Levens say that the economy is not all doom and gloom. They continued saying that people need to get out and enjoy themselves more with a positive attitude.

The West Calcasieu Business Center is the old City Hall building for Sulphur. Officials hope to have more new government agency tenants in the building.