Beauregard Parish crash kills unrestrained Singer man - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Beauregard Parish crash kills unrestrained Singer man

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police:

DERIDDER--This afternoon, at 1:58 p.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash  on Louisiana Highway 27 about 3 miles south of DeRidder in Beauregard Parish that claimed the life of a man from Singer.
 
Investigating troopers report that a 2001 Ford pickup driven by 21-year-old Cody Blake Shive of Singer was traveling north on LA 27 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle he was driving ran off the left side of the road.  The vehicle began to rotate and traveled approximately 120 feet before rolling onto its roof.

Shive, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of his injuries.  No one else was in the vehicle.

A routine toxicology sample was obtained from Shive and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.  The crash remains under investigation.

This is the second fatal rollover crash in Beauregard Parish in the last 3 days involving a driver who chose not to wear a seatbelt.  

During a rollover crash, the safest place to be is inside the vehicle.  The only way to ensure this is to be properly restrained.  Partial ejections during rollover crashes nearly always lead to death.
 
Make the Right Choice.  Buckle Up Louisiana.  Every Trip.  Every Time.

Troop D troopers have investigated 10 fatal crashes in 2011, resulting in 12 fatalities.

