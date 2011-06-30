LC Charter Academy selects principal - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LC Charter Academy selects principal

The new principal for the Lake Charles Charter Academy is making plans for new learning initiatives that will be implemented the 2011-2012 school year.

Dr. Pam Quebodeaux of Lake Charles has been named principal for the first ever charter school in southwest Louisiana.

Quebodeaux recently retired from the Calcasieu Parish School System after serving 30 years in education there. She served 12 years as principal for Dolby Elementary School.

The new principal said she is excited to be a part of the first ever charter school in Lake Charles.

"I think it's always good to give parents the opportunity to have a choice," Quebodeaux said.

Quebodeaux said she hopes to implement a new way of teaching that will connect with students on a more individual basis.

"With our students and the benchmark testing, we will be able to develop personalized learning plans for our students," Quebodeaux said. "We will also be able to identify those children who have weaknesses in core subjects."

Quebodeaux said that she is excited to start something new with the experience that she has had the last 30 years.

"I'm very excited to be able to use that in a way where creating a school and starting from the ground up is absolutely a phenomenal experience and I can't wait to get started," said Quebodeaux.

Renovations are currently happening at The Bridge, a temporary location, that will accommodate more than 600 students in kindergarten through 6th grade. The facility will be completed by August.

The Lake Charles Charter Academy is still searching for teachers and staff for the 2011-2012 school year. To apply, click on the "Lake Charles Charter Academy" to the right.

