State police on patrol in Welsh

Following a request from the town council to the governor's office, Louisiana State Police have started providing assistance to Welsh law enforcement.

State police are now patrolling neighborhoods in Welsh, where there have been reports of increased crimes, like shootings and street fights, in the last several weeks.

Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police said after the governor's office passed the town's request on to state police's headquarters in Baton Rouge, a deputy superintendent met with Welsh's mayor and aldermen.

"We got a good understanding of their needs, their problems," said Anderson. "This is something that state police does whenever we are called upon. Our responsibility is to make communities all over our state safe whenever we're able to do so."

While some residents in northwest Welsh complained to 7 News that the police were harassing them, Patricia Jackson, whose home was fired at a couple of weeks ago, said the extra patrols make her and her family feel safer.

"I just want to thank the police officers for doing their job and I hope they catch the ones who shot into my house," she said.

Last year, state police were called in to patrol neighborhoods on the south side of Jennings. As a result of the patrols, crime in south Jennings fell significantly.

Welsh town leaders are hoping state police will have the same result in their community.

"The people in this town are very important to us," said Welsh Mayor Carolyn Louviere. "We have a wonderful town that we see needs help right now, so we're reaching out to get the best help we can."

In addition, Louviere said the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office has also beefed up its patrols in the town of Welsh.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.