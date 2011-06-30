Multiple car accident along highway 171

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police:

Shortly after 10:00 a.m. this morning, troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 North at Gayline Road south of the community of Ragley in Beauregard Parish.

The crash occurred when a 2001 Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by 43-year-old Juan P. Garay of Missouri City, TX slowed to make a right turn onto Gayline Road.

A 2000 Freightliner 18-wheeler tanker driven by 37-year-old Candice Brumfield of Sulphur was traveling behind Garay just before the vehicles collided.



Brumfield and Garay as well as a passenger in Garay's truck were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Both northbound lanes were blocked for about 1 1/2 hours. Brumfield was cited for following too closely.