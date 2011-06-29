DWI checkpoint scheduled in Calcasieu Parish

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police Troop D:

In an effort to combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop D and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office plan to conduct a DWI checkpoint Friday, July 1, from approximately 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Calcasieu Parish. Our mission will be to find and remove impaired drivers from the road before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others.

Sixty-four percent of Louisiana fatalities during the July 4th weekend last year involved alcohol. We are asking the public to make the mature decision and wear their seatbelt, properly restrain children, and to designate a sober driver before heading out.

To report impaired driving, you may call *LSP (*577) from your cellular phone or contact your local law enforcement agency.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.