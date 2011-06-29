Lake Charles man charged in death of 18-month-old - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man charged in death of 18-month-old

Efrem F. "Jay" Ogwin, Jr. (Source: CPSO) Efrem F. "Jay" Ogwin, Jr. (Source: CPSO)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish arrested a Lake Charles man Wednesday for second degree murder after an investigation into the death of an 18-month-old baby.

On Monday, the mother of an 18-month-old baby boy and the mother's boyfriend - 24-year-old Efrem F. "Jay" Ogwin, Jr. - brought the child to a local hospital. While at the hospital, the baby died.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office was notified and they began investigating the death. The coroner performed an autopsy, and he ruled the death a homicide because of injuries to the baby.

Officials questioned Ogwin on Wednesday. He was then arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of second degree murder.

"This is one of those cases that breaks your heart and makes you wonder," said Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

According to Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke, authorities knew something wasn't right. 

"There were bruises and scrapes on the outside of the body which kind of gives us the idea there was a possibility of having some sort of foul play," said Welke.

The autopsy results confirmed those suspicions. Welke said the child died of blunt force trauma. His injuries included a punctured lung, damaged liver and internal bleeding. Welke said x-rays also revealed the abuse had been going on for some time.

"When the autopsy was performed there were two ribs on the right outer-chest area that had been fractured or broken. That's likely where he got the puncture to his lung, which he probably had difficulty breathing. Only those injuries weren't recent - they were probably a week or two old, possibly even older than that," explained Welke.

Neighbors were having a hard time dealing with the news. "In shock! Totally shocked! I just can't believe it," said Emily Sylvester. "I'm devastated because it's right in my door. And looking at him yesterday it was like nothing had ever happened."

According to Sylvester the child called Ogwin daddy. She recalled the child did have visible injuries that she now questions.

"About a month or so ago he was scarred and it messed up his face. I believe it happened with hot water," said Sylvester.

Sylvester said during the past few days Ogwin appeared nervous.

"He was fidgety, just moving around a lot. Emotional and crying," said Sylvester.

"We asked him several times if he was okay. He said that he was better. He said he didn't want to stay in the house because the house had reminded him too much of the little boy," said another neighbor.

Ogwin's return to jail comes a little more than six months after he was released on parole for a drug conviction. Meanwhile the child's mother is not a suspect at this time.

"The investigation is ongoing. But at this time we feel like we have the person responsible for the injuries of this child in jail," said Sheriff Mancuso.  

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly