Drug busts on Moss Street lead to six arrests - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Drug busts on Moss Street lead to six arrests

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Special Response Team descended on a house at 1716 Moss Street to assist the CAT anti drug task force in executing search warrants here while the sheriff's swat team was at another house down the street at 1510 Moss.

When it was all said and done six people had been arrested. Officials say the homes were searched after an investigation revealed multiple incidents of drug activity at the houses.

Mark Robertson of 1510 Moss Street is charged with six counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $310,000 by Judge Mike Canaday.

While Seth Chagois is charged with two counts of prohibited acts involving crack cocaine. His bond is $95,000.

Others arrested for possession with intent to distribute are Melvin Pressley, and Kelly LeDoux along with Angela Batchelor of Iowa. Batchelor was arrested in March of last year for allegedly abandoning her children-- and was then booked for eight counts cruelty to a juvenile.

And Ashley Burns is charged with prohibited acts involving crack cocaine. No word as to what investigators may have found in their search of the homes and vehicles. Several were arrested in a car after leaving one of the homes shortly before police arrived.

