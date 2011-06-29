Some SWLA parishes to enforce fireworks ban

Firework stands are popping up all over Southwest Louisiana, but bans in certain parishes are also being enforced as the Fourth of July holiday draws near.

Jeff Davis and Cameron parishes have issued fireworks bans as a result of the dry weather conditions. Law enforcement is expected to pick up patrols in these parishes and issue citations to individuals not abiding by the burn ban. The citations could result in a misdemeanor charge.

Meanwhile, Calcasieu Parish is not issuing a ban on fireworks. However, they do plan to enforce the parish wide burn ban with extra patrols this holiday.

"We'll be stepping up our patrols," said Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory. "If we get calls inside the city limits in reference to the fireworks, we'll go out and speak to the people and let them know what the law is. If we come back on a second call, then we'll issue a citation after that."

In addition, the Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security is sharing fireworks safety tips at the stands to insure a safe holiday weekend in the midst of the dry conditions.

"It's always dry every year, but this year it's a lot drier," said Robert Daughdril, an EMS specialist for OEPHS. "That's the whole thing, we want people to take a little bit more precaution this year."

According to the Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, statistics show that less than one percent of wildfires are caused by fireworks. Sixty percent of wildfires in recent months have been caused by burning leaves.

