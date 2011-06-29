Lake Charles holds Community Garden grand opening - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles holds Community Garden grand opening

Photos taken by Richard Doss Photos taken by Richard Doss

The following is a news release from The City of Lake Charles:

The City of Lake Charles held a grand opening today for the Lake Charles Community Garden, located at the west end of city property in the 600 block of Ryan St in downtown Lake Charles.  Attendees included area residents, city officials, and members of organizations assigned one or more of the 35 garden beds which make up the growing area of the Garden.

"This grand opening is another visible example of how the 'green' movement is taking hold in our area and adding to the quality of life", said Mayor Roach. "It is very gratifying to see such a high level of interest in this project – all 35 garden beds have been assigned to the various community groups involved.  It represents the beginning of what we hope will be a movement toward additional community gardens across the city in the near future.

"We thank all of our many volunteers and sponsors who helped make this very worthwhile project possible."

Said Pam Dupre', Lake Charles Community Garden Committee Chair:
"The Lake Charles Community Garden is a connection to our past, when our parents and grandparents grew their own food out of necessity.  By creating a garden where youth work alongside experienced gardeners and members of the community, we have planted the seeds of sharing. Our young people are ecstatic when they harvest and eat the fruits and vegetables they have grown. They are learning that they can each do a small thing with great significance."

The Garden consists of herbs, fruit, vegetables, flowers and small trees among 35 boxes represented by 15 organizations – public and private schools, nonprofits, civic groups and garden clubs.

The mission of the Lake Charles Community Garden is to promote community engagement, education, beautification, and the basic principles of agricultural economics.

In 2010, Mayor Roach initially proposed the idea of developing a downtown Community Garden in an urban setting that would provide area youth and organizations with a hands-on experience in horticulture.                                                                                                                               
The Lake Charles Community Garden is a project of the Greater Lake Charles Beautification Committee of the City of Lake Charles.
 
For more information about the Lake Charles Community Garden project call 491-1288.                

