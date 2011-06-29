Lake Charles man arrested for operating meth lab

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On June 20, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Green Briar Drive in reference to a possible methamphetamine lab at this location.

When deputies arrived at the home, they spoke with the home owner who advised that Billy W. Myers, 37, of Lake Charles, was staying in a tent on her property. She told deputies that she went out to check to see if Myers was still there, and discovered several chemicals inside the tent.

Detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) arrived at the scene and discovered the chemicals inside the tent were consistent with creation or operation of a clandestine lab.

On June 27, Myers was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with creation/operation of a clandestine lab.

Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $300,000.

In May, Myers was arrested and charged with creation/operation of a clandestine lab; prohibited acts schedule II; and drug paraphernalia, after a detective with the CPSO Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) discovered an inactive meth lab at his residence at the time in south Lake Charles. He was released in June on a $4,000 bond set by Judge Wilford Carter.