Stabbing victim's mother dies one week later - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A shocking turn of events a week after the stabbing death of a Lake Charles man. The victim's mother is now dead.

According to family Mary Bryant passed away early Tuesday morning. An emotional Bryant spoke to 7 News last Wednesday following the murder of her oldest son. Police say 22-year-old Lawrence Bryant was stabbed to death by his girlfriend, Jessica Love, at the Trace Apartments Tuesday night. Love remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.

In this interview, Bryant expressed that despite being sick she would see the case through.

"Justice needs to be served and I'm going to be at every court hearing for my son. No matter what. If I have to lose a day at work. If I'm sick in the hospital - I want them to wheel me in the courtroom because I am very sickly. But I'm going to be there. Me and my other sons. Because they didn't just take away my son, they took away my other sons' brother," said Bryant.  

A week before the stabbing, Mary Bryant buried her older brother who died of cancer. Her family has set up an account to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to help you can donate at any Capital One Bank location - just ask for the "Mary L. and Lawrence Bryant Memorial Fund."

