Truck vs. Tree: McNeese State University

An accident involving a large oak tree at NcNeese State University could have easily been avoided according to campus officials. The driver of an 18-wheeler was delivering equipment to Chozen Hall Tuesday afternoon when he misjudged the clearance of the truck and tree canopy. One of the branches became stuck between the bed of truck and trailer forcing the campus grounds crew to cut it off.

"Before he arrived he should have checked the clearance of his truck with the canopy of the trees," said Candace Townsend, MSU Spokesperson. "Once he got into the heart of the circular drive his options were to try and move forward, go out on to Ryan Street or try to back out onto McNeese Street."

"We know we have lost a significant branch off of the tree and we will have to have an arborist come out and look at the tree and ensure there is no long-term damage to it," added Townsend.

Meanwhile MSU Campus Police are investigating whether or not to ticket the driver.

"We've never seen this before. We see quite a few things every year but this is certainly a first," said Townend.

Campus officials say the determined the tree is at least 50 years old. No one was hurt and no other damage reported.

