Merryville man dies in Beauregard Parish crash

Merryville man dies in Beauregard Parish crash

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

On Tuesday morning at 4:21 a.m. troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash in Beauregard Parish on Old River Road near Lloyd Smith Cutoff Road about 6 miles north of Starks.  The crash claimed the life of a Merryville man.

Investigating troopers report that a 2001 GMC pickup driven by 45-year-old Daniel T. Jeans of Merryville was traveling north on Old River Road when the vehicle ran off the road.  Jeans overcorrected and lost control of the truck, causing it to roll over.

Jeans, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over him before coming to rest in the roadway.  Jeans died as a result of his injuries.  No one else was in the vehicle.

A routine toxicology sample was obtained from Jeans and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.  The crash remains under investigation.

