Sulphur man indicted for 1979 rape

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – In August 2010 and January 2011, Nathan B. Adams, 73, of Sulphur, was arrested by Sulphur Police Department and indicted by a Calcasieu Grand Jury on 3 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile; and 4 counts of sexual battery, involving a 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl. He is awaiting trial on these charges.

This Grand Jury indictment prompted a 42-year-old woman to file charges against Adams with Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office for a raping her in 1979 when she was 11 years old.

On June 23, a Calcasieu Parish Grand Jury indicted Adams' for aggravated rape of the now 42-year-old woman. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was released on a $250,000 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis.

CPSO Detective Michael Primeaux is the lead investigator on this case.