Lacassine Pool dries up, fishing area gets limited

Richard Meyers, Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge Manager, says that several water control structures with boat crossings within the Lacassine Pool will now be closed. The reason for the closure is due to low water conditions.

Lacassine Pool solely depends on rainfall to replenish their man-made pool. As of now, it is 3 feet below typical levels. Vegetation is at an all time high forcing fish to follow their instincts and find deeper water so they may breathe easier.

Meyers is hoping that Federal and State authorities give the authorization for Lacassine officials to burn off significant vegetation. This type of burn-off happened decades ago for Unit D and worked wonderfully in allowing there to be a deeper shelf for any rainfall caught. Officials hope the same results will happen for G Unit 1, 2 and 3.

As for the name "pool" and not marsh, Meyers said that when the Lacassine Pool was first constructed years ago it was first more like a square that more resembled a big pool and the name stuck.