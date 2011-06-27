Jazz in the Arts: scholarship for future musicians

The 2nd annual Jazz in the Arts took place at Central School Arts & Humanities Center on Pujo Street in Lake Charles.

It all came about as a result of "The Chester Daigle Scholarship Fund". The scholarship benefits high school seniors graduating who are going on to study music at the college level.

Local and regional artists came out to perform to a very intimate and enthusiastic crowd.

If you would like more information on how you can apply for this music scholarship or if you would simply like to donate: contact 337-794-5744.