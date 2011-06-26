18-Wheeler overturns on I-10

Drivers experienced some delays on Interstate-10 westbound after an 18-wheeler overturned. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near the Opelousas curve, a stretch known for accidents. The driver was approaching westbound when he lost control of the big rig and overturned.

Two wrecker trucks were on the scene trying to remove the truck and trailer. Lake Charles Police took care of traffic control. At no time was traffic at a standstill. Motorists were rerouted around the wreck in a single lane of traffic.

No word on if the driver was injured or ticketed.

