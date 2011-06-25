Building For Bucks: Sand Castle contest at L'Auberge Du Lac

The event was called Touloulou's Building for Bucks Sand Sculpture Contest. And it was held at L'Auberge (pronounced Low-bare-ge) du Lac near the Touloulou deck. Fourteen Southwest Louisiana charitable organizations competed for prize money for their respective charities.

To help out the teams, professional sand sculpture Mark Mason was on hand building his own sand creation and offering up construction tips.

While every team entered received a $500 donation, the winning team took home $1500 for their charity.

Registered Teams were: