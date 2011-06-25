Building For Bucks: Sand Castle contest at L'Auberge Du Lac - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Building For Bucks: Sand Castle contest at L'Auberge Du Lac

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The event was called Touloulou's Building for Bucks Sand Sculpture Contest. And it was held at L'Auberge (pronounced Low-bare-ge) du Lac near the Touloulou deck.  Fourteen Southwest Louisiana charitable organizations competed for prize money for their respective charities.

To help out the teams, professional sand sculpture Mark Mason was on hand building his own sand creation and offering up construction tips. 

While every team entered received a $500 donation, the winning team took home $1500 for their charity.

Registered Teams were:

  1. Junior Achievement  
  2. Families Helping Families
  3. The Counseling Center
  4. CASA
  5. LA PAW
  6. Children's Advocacy Center
  7. Leadership Center for Youth
  8. 4 Paws (1st place winner)
  9. CFAN
  10. Banners  
  11. Children's Miracle Network
  12. Volunteer Center of SWLA
  13. Kids Can of SWLA
  14. The Children's Museum of SWLA  

