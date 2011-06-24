Fort Polk & JRTC contribute $1.6 billion to economy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fort Polk & JRTC contribute $1.6 billion to economy

The Army presence at Fort Polk has been part of Southwest Louisiana for seventy years-- but local civic leaders now know it has a far greater effect on the economy than most realize.

It may look like war in Afghanistan but it's a carefully staged training exercise at the Army's Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk. It's through the tremendous attention to detail and realism that soldiers here learn how to react in a real combat situation.

Fort Polk is one of only two army combat training centers in the country-- the other is in California as Brigadier General Clarence KK Chinn explains. "One is the National Training Center at Barksdale in California and the other one is right here. You have to go through one of those before you go to combat because we're validating you to make sure that you're prepared. That's our mission: rigorous, relevant, realistic training."

He told business and community leaders of the SW La. Economic Development Alliance that Fort Polk contributes $1.6 billion dollars a year to the local economies. "We're the largest economic engine in Louisiana. And that's a message that we've got to get out. I know you all got it. That's why I'm here."

It's a message Chinn says they need to get out. One of their goals is to make Fort Polk the best hometown community in the army and for soldiers to return there when they re-enlist. "We want them to say they want to come back to Fort Polk and they want to come back to Fort Polk because of the great environment and the great community we have that supports their families while they're deployed and then when they're back here because of the things and activities that are available for them to do."

Government, business leaders and Army officials signed a covenant-- formalizing a promise to support Fort Polk and the JRTC. For more information on supporting the JRTC at Fort Polk and its soldiers.

Copyright 2011KPLC.All rights reserved 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:03:44 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly