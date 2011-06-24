I-10 bridge repair, maintenance project starts Monday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

I-10 bridge repair, maintenance project starts Monday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A $5.7 million maintenance and repair project on the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge will begin on Monday, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Crews will work on the bridge seven days a week, around the clock as needed.

Lane closures will occur through the duration of the project, which is scheduled to be completed in early 2012.

At least one lane of traffic will remain open in both directions. The lane closures will only take place between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to avoid morning and afternoon rush hours. However, during one phase of the project (in August) one lane in each direction will be closed for 24-hours.

In the meanwhile, motorists are advised to take the I-210 Loop to avoid bridge construction and possible slowdowns.

The project is the largest maintenance and repair work to be done on the bridge since it was built.

Around 55,000 motorists cross the bridge every day.

