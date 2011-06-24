Dr. Drez is recognized as a leading national expert in the orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine fields. He is originally from DeQuincy and earned his undergraduate and Medical Degree from Tulane University. He completed a residency in general surgery and in orthopaedic surgery at Charity Hospital in New Orleans – Tulane Service. He also served in the Louisiana National Guard for nearly 20 years and retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, Army Reserve.

Dr. Drez has published a large body of research that focuses primarily on athletic injuries and their prevention and treatment options – particularly injuries of the knee and shoulder. He is co-author of Orthopedic Sports Medicine , the highly acclaimed guidebook for sports medicine physicians, physical therapists and athletic trainers; and was co-editor of Operative Techniques in Sports Medicine.

In addition to sports medicine, Dr. Drez's practice encompasses the treatment of all knee and shoulder problems. He is currently a clinical professor of orthopaedics at LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and a clinical assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. In recognition of his contributions to the education of orthopedists, the "Dr. David Drez Chair in Orthopedic Sports Medicine" was dedicated at LSU in New Orleans in 2006.

Dr. Drez served as head team physician at McNeese State University for 37 years and was recently inducted into the McNeese State University Hall of Fame. In further appreciation of the countless hours he donated to the university since 1973, the rehabilitation area of the university's Sports Medicine Center was also named the "David Drez, Jr., MD, Rehabilitation Facility."

Dr. Drez was one of the five founding members of Center for Orthopaedics in 1994 and was a member of the group's medical staff for 13 years. He returned to the group in 2011.