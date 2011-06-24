Two arrested for Moss Bluff car wash burglary

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – During the early morning hours of June 22, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Derek Goss was patrolling on Hwy 171 in Moss Bluff and observed a suspicious car in the parking lot of a car wash, which has been burglarized several times in the past. When Deputy Goss turned around to investigate, the car drove away. After discovering the car wash change machine had been damaged, the deputy initiated a traffic stop on the car.

The deputy received permission to search the car and recovered burglary tools, including a crowbar and screwdrivers, and over $30 in quarters.

The driver, Megel L. Pete, 39, and passenger, Patrick W. Payne, 42, both of Lake Charles, were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft; simple burglary; possession of burglary tools; and simple criminal damage to property.

Judge Michael Canaday set Pete's bond at $31,000; and set Payne's at $36,000.