Recent rain to increase mosquito populations

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish warn residents they can expect to see increased mosquito populations soon because of recent rain.

Rain during the past few days has reportedly flooded many of the previously dry mosquito breeding grounds.

Officials encourage residents to check closely around their homes and empty containers which may have collected rainwater.

If you would like to report mosquito problems in Calcasieu Parish, you are asked to call 721-3780.

