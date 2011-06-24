Krewe prepares to bring flood relief to Sister City - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Krewe prepares to bring flood relief to Sister City

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Krewe de Charlie Sioux from Lake Charles is packing up their supplies to bring a little bit of Cajun spirit to flood-stricken Sioux City.

The krewe heads to Lake Charles' Sister City every year to celebrate the Fourth of July with krewe members in Sioux City. The 17th annual trip this year will include more than a celebration as they plan to assist with flooding expected to last at least six weeks.

"Because of the snow melt and the unusual rain amounts north of us, they're having to release 160 cubic feet a second from the dam," said Tom Padgett, Mayor Pro Tem for Sioux City. "That normally releases 30,000 feet a second. We have five times as much water here now."

Locations for some of the events scheduled for next weekend in Sioux City have been changed as a result the flooding.

"The parade was originally along our river front but now our river front is under water," Padgett said.

Lake Charles krewe members are not going to allow the flooding rain on their parade, however. The krewe is currently making preparations to bring the "party" to Sioux City.

"Our theme this year is 'Sioux City drops a party bomb,'" said Lori Marinovich, a member of the Krewe de Charlie Sioux.

The krewe is finishing up their costumes for the annual events that are expected to kick off on Thursday. The group added that they are also looking for ways to assist with the flood relief effort in the future.

"Part of our mission when we go this year will be kind of to find out what it is that they're going to need when the waters recede," Marinovich said. "We can expect that to happen sometime in August."

Lake Charles krewe members said it is the perfect opportunity for the lake area to give back after Sioux City assisted them during Hurricane Rita.

"During the 2006 Mardi Gras, they helped raise specific funds to help fund our royal gala," Marinovich said. "We've had this relationship for over 17 years. We really have created a true sisterhood."

Approximately 80 krewe members and their families will be leaving for Sioux City early next week.

