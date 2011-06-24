Cormie's Grocery destroyed by fire

The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to an overnight fire that destroyed Cormie's Grocery on Big Lake Road.

Authorities were called out to the scene around 2 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, the building was reportedly fully engulfed by flames.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from I-210 and residents reported smelling smoke as far away as Sulphur.

T.A. Jones, Lake Charles Chief of Fire Prevention, told 7News the inside of the grocery store was scorched and the gas pump awning was singed. He added no injuries were reported and the incident is still under investigation.

