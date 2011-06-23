Hornets Pick then Trade Lone Draft Pick

NEW ORLEANS(AP) - The Hornets have drafted Kentucky forward Josh Harrellson with the 45th overall pick and agreed to trade him to the New York Knicks for cash. Hornets general manager Dell Demps says the Hornets and Knicks agreed to the trade before the Hornets selected the 6-foot-10 Wildcats senior with their lone pick on Thursday night Demps had said before the draft that the Hornets may choose the sell their lone pick and focus on building their team through free agency.

New Orleans traded away their 2011 first-round pick at the beginning of last season, when they acquired guard Jerryd Bayless from Portland. New Orleans later traded Bayless to Toronto as part of a deal that brought in Jarrett Jack.