Police jury makes appointment for District 12 vacancy

Brent Clement is sworn in Thursday night as Calcasieu Parish Police Juror for District 12. (Photo: KPLC)

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury:

June 23, 2011 – At its June 23rd meeting, Calcasieu Parish Jurors appointed Mr. Brent Clement to fill the unexpired term of former Police Juror Ellis Hassien, who submitted his resignation on June 17th. Mr. Clement took the oath of office at the Police Jury meeting.

Mr. Clement previously served as Police Juror for District 12, which covers the Carlyss and Vinton areas of the parish.

Mr. Clement is looking forward to serving in this capacity, and says, "I am happy to represent the residents of District 12, and am eager to work with my fellow Jurors and the Police Jury staff regarding ongoing projects and initiatives that continue to strengthen our community."