Sulphur Civil Service denies appeal of former Police Chief

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Civil Service Board decides to uphold the city's original decision and not give Chris Abrahams his old job as Police Chief back. The decision came at 11:15 PM Thursday night.

Abrahams was suspended and demoted to the rank of Captain on May 13th by Mayor Chris Duncan for an alleged violation involving a promotion.

Now the city has to find a new chief to head the Sulphur Police Department. No word on how long the process will take.