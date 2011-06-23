I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge (Lane Closure)

The following is a news release from Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

The eastbound right lane of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge will be closed Monday (night) June 27th and the westbound right lane will be closed Tuesday (night) June 28, 2011 from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM.

Motorists are urged to use caution and to follow all posted construction signage during this time.