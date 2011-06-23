CPSO Vice arrests man for child porn

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles, LA – In April the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Vice Division began an investigation of possible child pornography being downloaded by Ronald M. Irby, 60, of Lake Charles.



On June 22 around 8:00 p.m., CPSO Vice detectives, along with the assistance of local ICE (Immigration & Customs Enforcement) agents, arrested Irby after a search of his residence revealed five computer hard drives that contained numerous child pornography images and video.



Irby was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with pornography involving juveniles.

He is a convicted felon on parole in Houston, TX for drug charges.

Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $400,000.