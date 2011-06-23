Department of Energy to release oil from the Strategic petroleum - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Department of Energy to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

This information released by the Department of Energy:

Washington, DC – U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu announced today that the U.S. and its partners in the International Energy Agency have decided to release a total of 60 million barrels of oil onto the world market over the next 30 days to offset the disruption in the oil supply caused by unrest in the Middle East.  As part of this effort, the U.S. will release 30 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).  The SPR is currently at a historically high level with 727 million barrels. 

"We are taking this action in response to the ongoing loss of crude oil due to supply disruptions in Libya and other countries and their impact on the global economic recovery," said Energy Secretary Steven Chu.  "As we move forward, we will continue to monitor the situation and stand ready to take additional steps if necessary."

The United States has been in close contact with oil producing and consuming countries about disruptions to the international oil market that could affect the global economy.  The situation in Libya has caused a loss of roughly 1.5 million barrels of oil per day – particularly of light, sweet crude – from global markets.  As the United States enters the months of July and August, when demand is typically highest, prices remain significantly higher than they were prior to the start of the unrest in Libya.

The Administration will continue to consult closely with other consuming and producing countries in the period ahead.  The decision today is intended to complement the production increases recently announced by a number of major oil producing countries.  The United States welcomes those commitments and encourages other countries to follow suit.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:03:44 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly