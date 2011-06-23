Lake Charles Woman arrested for murder

The following is a news release from the Lake Charles Police Department:

On Tuesday, June 21, 2011 at approximately 730pm, the Lake Charles Police Department responded to Louie St in Lake Charles in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival Officers located Lawrence Edward Bryant, 22 years of age, of Lake Charles with a stab wound in his chest.

Bryant was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.

Officers learned that Bryant had gotten into an altercation with Jessica Love at her apartment which resulted in Love stabbing Bryant in the chest.

Jessica Ann Love, 20 years of age of Louie Street, Lake Charles, was arrested for 2nd degree Murder and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.