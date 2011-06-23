State Police Detectives Need Help Identifying Suspects - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

State Police Detectives Need Help Identifying Suspects

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police:

Lafayette Parish- Louisiana State Police detectives assigned to the Lafayette Field Office need help identifying suspects in an identity theft case.
  
Earlier this month, detectives received information from a Florida resident indicating that her identity had been used to open several credit card accounts in the Lafayette area. 

According to credit report records, a total of eight credit cards were opened at retail stores in and around the Acadiana Mall.

An additional six credit applications were filed, but were denied.

Using the credit cards the suspect(s) fraudulently obtained, over $13,500.00 worth of merchandise was purchased. 

Below are photos of the suspects. 

Anyone who believes they may be able to identify the suspects is asked to call detectives at 337-262-3341.

