Military family reacts to Obama's Afghanistan speech - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Military family reacts to Obama's Afghanistan speech

President Obama's announcement Wednesday evening of his plans to withdraw tens of thousands of U.S. troops from Afghanistan was welcomed by many, including military families here in Lake Charles.

Among the millions around the country watching the president's address was the Bartie family of Lake Charles.

R.J. Bartie and his wife Adrienana know what many families of Afghanistan soldiers are feeling right now, following Mr. Obama's announcement of troop draw downs.

"It was an announcement that the American people, family of soldiers, sailors, marines, air force men and women needed to hear," said R.J. Bartie, a U.S. Army staff sergeant who recently returned home from three tours of duty in Iraq.

"I can almost bet that they will feel great relief," said Adrienana Bartie. "It's soothing to know that there's some kind of answer to some of the questions that military spouses are wondering. It's nice to know that [Obama] is sticking to his word and he's just trying to do what it is he told the U.S. that he was going to do."

Last year, thousands of U.S. troops began returning from Iraq with the last military combat brigade leaving in August of 2010. The withdrawal in Afghanistan will look somewhat similar with 10,000 troops returning by the end of the year and an additional 23,000 returning by the end of summer 2012.

Among those who will be returning from Afghanistan eventually is R.J.‘s fellow soldier, his brother.

"It's mentally tough for family members, especially if you have children or spouses back at home," said R.J. "The yearlong deployments are tough, staying out there for so long."

Mr. Obama said after the initial reductions in 2011 and 2012, additional withdrawals will continue gradually until 2014, when the U.S. believes the Afghans will be able to take over their own security.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Saturday, April 7 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-04-07 21:54:03 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly