CPSO Arrests man for lingerie theft

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office :

Lake Charles –On June 21, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to an apartment on McNeese Street regarding a theft.

When deputies arrived and spoke with the victim, she alleged Michael D. Kohl, 51, of Lake Charles, stole multiple pairs of her panties out of the dryer in the apartment complex laundry room.

She also advised deputies that another woman that lives in the complex also had some of her panties stolen from the dryer.



During the investigation, deputies spoke with Kohl and conducted a search of his apartment where over 40 pair of women's panties were recovered from his bedroom.

Both victims confirmed that some of those panties belonged to them.



Kohl was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft under $500.

