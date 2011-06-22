Fort Polk Spouses' Club receives $5,000 donation

Pictured left to right are Erin Wright, Fort Polk Spouses' Club President; Keith W. Henson, L'Auberge du Lac Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Casino Operations; and Jennifer Antonia, Fort Polk Spouses' Club Advisor.

The following is a press release from Pinnacle Entertainment:

On June 13, 2011, L'Auberge du Lac Casino Resort presented a $5,000 donation to the Fort Polk Spouses' Club.

The organizations main focus is to provide care packages for soldiers injured in the line of duty.

Volunteers will also use the funds to purchase flower arrangements and care baskets for the family members of fallen soldiers.