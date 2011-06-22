Nungesser's campaign tour makes stop in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Nungesser's campaign tour makes stop in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A day after throwing his hat into the ring for Louisiana's Lieutenant Governor's race, Plaquemines Parish President Billy Nungesser makes a stop in Lake Charles.

Nungesser is on his "For All of Louisiana Tour" making stops all across the state announcing his candidacy. The Republican and small business owner was an outspoken critic during the BP oil spill - a role he continues today.

"We're asking the federal government to give us the majority of the money from the BP oil spill because Louisiana had most of the damage. But we are not willing to do the same. We are going to spend the money around 64 parishes because it's a political year. That's unacceptable," said Nungesser.

Nungesser said he plans to take a business approach to promoting tourism and repairing the coastline. Meanwhile the only other candidate in the race - incumbent Jay Dardenne - responded with an Internet video featuring Nungesser's endorsement of Dardenne last fall during a special election in which Dardenne was elected to the post. Nungesser called that a cheap shot and questions the direction Dardenne has gone in his eight months in office.

"Jay's had eight months. And the trips to New York City to hire outside advertising agencies to promote the state... I think we have enough talented people in this state that we don't need an ad agency in New York to promote this state," said Nungesser. "Also our Lt. Governor in Baton Rouge is asking for more money and we are not funding teachers properly right now. So to ask for more money for tourism in the economy in this situation is unthinkable. We need to spend the money wisely."

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

