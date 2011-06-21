LCPD investigating homicide at Trace Apartments

There are new details into a Lake Charles homicide investigation at the Trace Apartments off of Louie Street. Officers responded after a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a stabbing.

According to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lawrence Edward Bryant, 22, of Lake Charles was found on the ground outside of the apartments. Bryant had been stabbed at least once in the chest and died a short time later at a local hospital from his injuries.

Officers learned Bryant had gotten into an altercation with Jessica Love at her apartment which resulted in Love stabbing Bryant in the chest. 20 year old Love was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for 2nd degree murder.

According to Kraus, Bryant and Love were a couple. Investigators are still looking into whether there was any history of domestic violence, but at this time Kraus said the evidence does not support self-defense.

"Facts at the scene does not match information that was received through either the suspect or maybe witnesses or things along those lines. We know from our experience and facts at the scene that evidence does not lie," said Kraus.

Bryant's mother spoke to 7 News about her loss. "I lost my oldest and my first child. My heart is hurting, " said Mary Bryant. "Domestic violence needs to stop. They need to stop killing each other. I look at the news every day and see all of these killings of women and men and it needs to stop."

Bryant leaves behind a huge family including three younger brothers, a 2-year-old son and a mother who will never get over his death.

"Because she didn't only take my son. She took my other sons' brother and my grandson's daddy. And I want justice for Miss Jessica Love. Because she didn't have to take his life. Because sometimes you can walk away from love. And if you have to have deadly love, then there should have been no love at all."

