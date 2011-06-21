Fatal Crash in Calcasieu Parish

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police:



STARKS – This morning, at 8:11 a.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 12 four miles east of the Texas state line that claimed the life of a Starks woman.

The crash occurred when 39-year-old Mistee Greer Campbell of Starks lost control of the 2006 Chevrolet pick-up she was driving.

The eastbound vehicle began to rotate, then ran off the road and struck a tree just behind the driver's door.

Heavy rain was occurring in the area at the time of the crash.

Impairment is not suspected. A routine toxicology sample will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.



Motorists are urged to drive with caution and reduce their speed anytime they are driving on wet roadways.



Troop D troopers have investigated 8 fatal crashes for the year of 2011, resulting in 10 fatalities.