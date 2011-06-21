Singer man arrested for drug related charges

The following is a news release from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office:



Brad W. Holley, age 36, of Singer, was arrested June 17th in Singer.



Holley is charged with Possession of Schedule II (meth), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Creation and Operation of a Clandestine Lab following a traffic stop.



Holley was transported and processed into the Parish Jail.

His bond has been set at $82,500.