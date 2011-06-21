Rosepine man arrested on charges of battery

The following is a news release from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office:



Randall Lutton, age 55, of Rosepine, was arrested June 18th in DeRidder.

Lutton is charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Battery following a disturbance at a residence in DeRidder in which Lutton is reported to have struck one party at the scene with a hammer and another with a board.

Lutton was transported and processed into the Parish Jail.

His bond has been set at $8000.00.