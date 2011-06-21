Merryville man arrested on drug related charges

The following is a news release from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office:



Robert Zarowitz, age 49, of Merryville, was arrested June 6th in Merryville.

Zarowitz is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after 10 pounds of marijuana were discovered in a vehicle Zarowitz was operating.

Zarowitz was transported and processed into the Parish Jail.

Zarowitz was later released on $36,500 bond.