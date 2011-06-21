Rosepine man arrested for sexual related crime

The following is a news release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of Jeffery William Banks, age 19, of Rosepine, Louisiana.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint of an inappropriate sexual relationship between Banks and a 14 year old female.

Through further investigation it was found that Banks did engage in a sexual relationship with the female.

Banks was arrested on June, 16, 2011 and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on one count of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile with a $10,000.00 bond.

Banks posted bond and was released on June 17, 2011.