Rosepine man arrested for sexual related crime

The following is a news release from Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office :

Timothy Petree, age 19, of Rosepine, Louisiana was arrested on June 17th, 2011.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office received a report of inappropriate sexual contact between Petree and 14 year old female.

Through further investigation it was learned that Petree did engage in sexual contact with the juvenile female.

Petree was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on one count of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile with a $30,000.00 bond.

Petree remains in the Vernon Parish Jail at the time of this release.