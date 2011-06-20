Lake Charles man arrested for indecent behavior with juvenile

Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Lake Charles man accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.

On June 16, the CPSO received a complaint regarding 67-year-old James D. Darbonne of Lake Charles. The complaint alleged that he had been engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.

The victim advised detectives that Darbonne began saying sexually inappropriate things to her back in 2010.

When detectives spoke to Darbonne, they say he confirmed the allegations. He was arrested on June 17 and was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

A judge set his bond at $7,000.

