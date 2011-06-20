Houston man arrested for pot possession during I-10 stop

A detective with the Combined Anti-drug Task Force found 88 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 on Friday.

On June 17 at around 8 a.m., a detective with the C.A.T. Team conducted a traffic stop on an SUV traveling eastbound on I-10. The driver - 46-year-old Lionell Williams, Jr. of Houston - was pulled over for a traffic violation.

When the detective spoke with the driver, he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. After the detective received written consent from Williams, a search of his car was performed.

During the inspection, the detective recovered 88 pounds of marijuana stored in boxes in the back of the SUV. The estimated street value of the drugs is $35,000.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

A judge set his bond at $30,000.

