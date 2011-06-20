Sulphur man accused of sex with juvenile

Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Sulphur man accused of having inappropriate consensual sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.

On May 31, the CPSO received a complaint regarding 17-year-old Thomas C. Burridge of Sulphur. According to the complaint, Burridge was accused of having inappropriate consensual sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl on three occasions between March 1 and May 31.

During the investigation, detectives say Burridge confirmed the allegations. He was arrested on June 17 and was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with three counts carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

A judge set his bond at $2,500.

