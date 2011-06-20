Texas man arrested in Sulphur stabbing

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur police say at 2:35 Monday morning, they investigated a stabbing on Fowler Drive.

24-year-old Christopher Alfred of DeQuincy was stabbed several times and transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police describe his condition as stable.

36-year-old Gabriel Robert of Beaumont Texas is suspected in the stabbing.

Police say he fled the scene, and was arrested by Vinton police at 3:15. He is now booked into the Sulphur City Jail for home invasion.

Investigators believe Robert broke into the home of a former girlfriend, and then got into an altercation with the victim.